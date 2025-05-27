6,707 Shares in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. United Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

