Ameriflex Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,720 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

