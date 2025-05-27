United Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.71 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.