Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,077,400 Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,077,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Trading Up 12.0%

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

