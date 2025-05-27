Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 361,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Uranium Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

