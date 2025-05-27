VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Purchased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 199.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

