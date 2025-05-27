148,000 Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHQ stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $36.07.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

