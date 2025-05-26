Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 35% – Time to Sell?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 35% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 290,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,456% from the average session volume of 18,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

