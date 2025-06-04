MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 21.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 49,319,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 17,947,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.91 ($0.01).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of -102.50 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.23.

Get MAST Energy Developments alerts:

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.