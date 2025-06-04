The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 346,256 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:TOI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.04. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
