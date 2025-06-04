The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oncology Institute

Insider Activity at Oncology Institute

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, Director Mark L. Pacala bought 90,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $94,184.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,971 shares in the company, valued at $233,969.84. The trade was a 67.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 203,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $551,571.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,349,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,920.08. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 122,258 shares of company stock valued at $127,148 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oncology Institute by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 346,256 shares in the last quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 412,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.04. Oncology Institute has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.