Rock Soffer Sells 10,000 Shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) Director Rock Soffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $13,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,044.20. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rock Soffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Rock Soffer sold 11,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Rock Soffer sold 2,000 shares of Longeveron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $2,640.00.

Longeveron Stock Performance

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.38. Longeveron Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Longeveron by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longeveron Company Profile

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

