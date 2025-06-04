Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 132,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.65.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRIS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Curis by 1,259.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,033,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 957,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,542,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 1,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 520,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 495,540 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

