Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 8027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Sharp Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Sharp had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sharp Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

