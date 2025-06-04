LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.33 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68). 34,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 19,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.71).

LPA Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.08.

Get LPA Group alerts:

LPA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), aerospace, defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.