TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 23.3% in May

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the April 30th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 207.77%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

