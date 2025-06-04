iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCHI opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCHI. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

