Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.40 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at $586,132,981.56. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $18,252,574.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,962 shares of company stock valued at $116,269,690. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

