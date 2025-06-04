Versant Capital Management Inc Has $92,000 Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $173.36 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $192.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.18. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Brinker International from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Ramona Hood sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $105,073.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,650.64. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.91, for a total value of $319,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,522.81. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

