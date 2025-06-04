Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Luc Walter Sells 286,000 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Walter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

APH opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

