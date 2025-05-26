Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Salesforce (CRM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM):

5/23/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/22/2025 – Salesforce was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/21/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Westpark Capital. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2025 – Salesforce had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Salesforce is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $255.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Salesforce had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Salesforce was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/16/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $405.00 to $393.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Salesforce had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $10.37 on Monday, reaching $273.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,491. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.55.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $2,039,196,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Salesforce by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,979,000 after buying an additional 3,841,521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30,456.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,801,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,020,194,000 after buying an additional 3,789,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,173,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

