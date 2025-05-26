Promising Defense Stocks To Consider – May 26th

Boeing, Analog Devices, GE Aerospace, RTX, Citigroup, L3Harris Technologies, and Onsemi are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and maintain weapons systems, military equipment and related services for government and allied customers. Because these firms typically operate under long‐term government contracts and benefit from steady defense budgets, their stock prices often exhibit greater revenue visibility and relative stability compared with more cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,734. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,234. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $232.86. 4,231,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.72. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $237.30.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $132.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.77. RTX has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

C stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.09. 9,849,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,895. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.56. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Onsemi stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.27. 9,856,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

