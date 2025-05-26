Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$50,000.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christopher Durose bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Lavras Gold Price Performance
CVE:LGC remained flat at C$2.34 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.
About Lavras Gold
