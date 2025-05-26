Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires C$50,000.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Christopher Durose bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

CVE:LGC remained flat at C$2.34 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.38 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

