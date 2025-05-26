E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Up 16.1% – Here’s What Happened

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 256,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 89,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Stock Up 16.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About E3 Lithium

(Get Free Report)

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.