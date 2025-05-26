United Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $598.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.