Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,185.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,036.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $962.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,211.22. The company has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

