Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,174,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,649,000. Salesforce makes up 0.8% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Stephens assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,525. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,323 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $273.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $262.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.