Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

