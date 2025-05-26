United Advisor Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $407.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.13 and a 200-day moving average of $430.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.