Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 199,038 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 427.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,568 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,038 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

