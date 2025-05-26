Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $240.65 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,237,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,653,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,494,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 50,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $103.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

