Chelsea Counsel Co. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after buying an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,407,908,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $789.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $803.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.