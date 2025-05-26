Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $59.74 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.