Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

