Top Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – May 25th

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware for interactive digital entertainment. By buying and selling these equities, investors gain exposure to the growth and revenue potential of the gaming industry, which is driven by factors like blockbuster releases, console launches and emerging technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,664,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,861,385. The company has a market capitalization of $772.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.97. Walmart has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,371,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,003. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.99. 1,862,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $240.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

