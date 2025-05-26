Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $502,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $407.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

