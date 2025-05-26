Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $502,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,128 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $407.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.96.
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. The trade was a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $495.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.88.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
