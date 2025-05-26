NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,169,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,269,000. Amundi grew its position in NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $67.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

