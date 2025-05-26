Yoffe Investment Management LLC Invests $233,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $39.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

