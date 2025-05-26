Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $969,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 16,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $17,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $309.75 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.