Heck Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,229 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 17,018.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of V opened at $354.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average of $332.10. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.15. The firm has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,931. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.