Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $354.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.10. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
