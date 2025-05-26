Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 283,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 60,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

