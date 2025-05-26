1,511 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Brucke Financial Inc.

Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 174,808 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,878 shares of company stock worth $904,192. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $314.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.54. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

