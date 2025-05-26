Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 996 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of WFC opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

