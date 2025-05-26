Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 25th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, and Navitas Semiconductor are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture or support of electric vehicles—ranging from automakers and battery producers to component suppliers and charging‐infrastructure firms. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the fast-growing market for zero-emission transportation and related technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 10,160,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 77,674,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Further Reading