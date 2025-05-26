E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Up 21% – Here’s Why

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 21% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 318,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 90,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

E3 Lithium Stock Up 21.0%

The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

