Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 21,085 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 194,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $260.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

