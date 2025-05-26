2,092 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by LifeWealth Investments LLC

LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $339.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.