Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $217.00 to $218.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GPOR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Stock Performance

About Gulfport Energy

NYSE GPOR traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.68. 157,285 shares of the company traded hands.

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.