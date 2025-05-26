Top Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 26th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and SharpLink Gaming are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate gambling establishments—such as casinos, resorts, racetracks and related hospitality venues. Their performance is driven by factors like tourism trends, consumer discretionary spending and gambling regulations. Investors use casino stocks to gain exposure to the gaming and leisure industry’s revenue from wagering, hotel stays and entertainment offerings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $241.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,713. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.69.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,501,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,597. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 2,979,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,523. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.08. 4,055,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,213,517. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.24. The stock had a trading volume of 563,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.50. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.72. 5,981,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433. SharpLink Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

