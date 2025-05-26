Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Today – May 26th

NuScale Power, Exxon Mobil, Linde, Fluor, and Ingersoll Rand are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in producing, storing, distributing or utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. They include firms developing green hydrogen via renewable-powered electrolysis, blue hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture, and hydrogen fuel-cell technologies or infrastructure. Investors in hydrogen stocks aim to capitalize on the growth of a low-carbon energy economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $4.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,756,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,055,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,555,647. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $444.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $458.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $451.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Fluor stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Featured Articles